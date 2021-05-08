Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Regional Management Corp. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Regional Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $44.17 on Friday. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 887.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

