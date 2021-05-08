Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primis Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Primis Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

In related news, Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $113,494.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $93,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $160,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $201,000.

About Primis Financial

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

