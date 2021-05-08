Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lumen Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,812,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.