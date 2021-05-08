Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.53. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

LGIH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.83.

LGI Homes stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $63.01 and a 12-month high of $183.69.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $1,352,800.00. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

