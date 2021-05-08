Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -283.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 75.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

