Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Green Plains Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Plains in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GPRE. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $32.57.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Green Plains by 826.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $934,450 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

