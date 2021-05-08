Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Raised by Analyst

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EGP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

EGP opened at $156.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.32. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,038,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

