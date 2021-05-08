Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Lifted by B. Riley

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CTO Realty Growth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $313.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after purchasing an additional 92,153 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

