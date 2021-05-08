Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Decreased by Analyst

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.75). Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARVN. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Arvinas stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $172,016.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 286.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,577,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

