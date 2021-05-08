Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $487.73 million, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,142.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47,212.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 165,838 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 230,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

