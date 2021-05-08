Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Issued By Truist Securiti

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.69). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist cut their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $97,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $44,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,292 shares of company stock worth $168,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after acquiring an additional 387,055 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,773,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,709,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 254,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

