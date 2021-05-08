Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Increased by Analyst

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,783.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

