Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sysco in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,232.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sysco by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 420,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after purchasing an additional 236,593 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 308,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

