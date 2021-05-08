Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRT. Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

FRT opened at $116.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average of $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

