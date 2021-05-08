Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of LRTNF stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

