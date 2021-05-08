Pundi X[new] Market Cap Reaches $791.98 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $791.98 million and approximately $56.90 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00005265 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00067369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.63 or 0.00255419 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 68,676.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $676.28 or 0.01162216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 295.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.02 or 0.00745885 BTC.

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

