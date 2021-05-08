PumaPay (PMA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $819,452.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $18.27 million and approximately $819,452.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00082505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00062613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.60 or 0.00802217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00104194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,556.64 or 0.09472295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00045011 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PMA is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,271,432,231 coins. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

