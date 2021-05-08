Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.86. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 478,232 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on PULM shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $50.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 166.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,079.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 578,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

