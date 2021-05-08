Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -294.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $105.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

