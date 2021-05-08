Provident Financial Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of PFS opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

