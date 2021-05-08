Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Shares of PRVB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.14. 696,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,632. The company has a market cap of $452.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

