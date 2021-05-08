Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PB. Truist Securities upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE PB opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $57,826,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 328,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $16,552,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

