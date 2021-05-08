Prospect Capital (NYSE:PBY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.68

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.68 and traded as high as $25.75. Prospect Capital shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 5,829 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%.

Prospect Capital Co is a services company in the Automotive Retail industry.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.