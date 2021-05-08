Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.980-4.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.17.

Prologis stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.02. 2,609,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.08. Prologis has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

