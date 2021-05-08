Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $126 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.04 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.410 EPS.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.71. 1,664,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,245. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In related news, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $155,346.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,639,556.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,864 shares of company stock worth $23,185,154 in the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

