Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT Raised to $64.00 at SVB Leerink

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.71.

PGNY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,245. Progyny has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,636,805.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,552.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,185,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at $883,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,199,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Progyny by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 360,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after buying an additional 35,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

