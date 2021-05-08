ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.

NYSE:PRA opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

PRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

