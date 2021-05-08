ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.
NYSE:PRA opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $29.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.
