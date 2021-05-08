Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 96,961 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,961 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIDE. Bank of America began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

