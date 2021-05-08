Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD opened at $1,278.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,229.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,164.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.32 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

