Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGU. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

NYSE:MGU opened at $23.69 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

