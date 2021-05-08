Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PGHY stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.