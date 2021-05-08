Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.91.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $24,694,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

