Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%.

Primo Water stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.92. 575,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,713 shares of company stock worth $5,618,726. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

