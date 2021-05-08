Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

PINC stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premier has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

