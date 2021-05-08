Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $435.86 Million

Equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will report sales of $435.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.50 million and the lowest is $408.91 million. Premier reported sales of $342.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Bank of America downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,795,000 after buying an additional 54,734 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Premier by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,359,000 after buying an additional 356,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Premier by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,707,000 after buying an additional 233,572 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Premier by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,878,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after buying an additional 123,445 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Premier by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.22. 620,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

