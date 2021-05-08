Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) fell 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $105.04 million during the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

