Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Posted by on May 8th, 2021 // Comments off

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) fell 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $105.04 million during the quarter.

Power Solutions International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSIX)

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

