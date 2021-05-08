PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PCH stock opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.90.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

In related news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $208,588.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,295,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.