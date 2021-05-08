Portion (PRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.38 Million

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Portion has a total market cap of $11.38 million and $297,941.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00082142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00062578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.92 or 0.00802244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00103849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,620.57 or 0.09514308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00045096 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

