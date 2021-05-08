Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Popular by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,733 shares of company stock worth $1,322,639. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $79.13. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

