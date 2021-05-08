PolypuX Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, PolypuX has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $805,352.77 and $33,697.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00255794 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 69,665.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $676.09 or 0.01146854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00030728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 260.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.08 or 0.00749901 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

