Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,421. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.