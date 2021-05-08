Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Pixelworks stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $174.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $128,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 119,994 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,666 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

