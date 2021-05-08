Piper Sandler Weighs in on Kingstone Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kingstone Companies in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

