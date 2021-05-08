Piper Sandler Comments on Annaly Capital Management, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

