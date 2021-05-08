Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

NYSE CLR opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

