Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

SCHW stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $72.16. The company has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $1,501,338.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,148,273 shares of company stock worth $139,770,441 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

