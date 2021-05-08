Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 551 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Oracle by 24,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

