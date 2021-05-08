Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 2,535 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TAK opened at $16.87 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

