Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $114,977,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $54,011,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ AZN opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.