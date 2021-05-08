Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 240 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in General Motors by 40.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. General Motors has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

